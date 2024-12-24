StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $321.60 on Friday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $262.54 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.