StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXCFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MXC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

