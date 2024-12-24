StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE MXC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.
About Mexco Energy
