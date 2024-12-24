Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.27. 121,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 749,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $33,592.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $581,250.54. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $123,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,114.76. This trade represents a 21.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.