Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.97. 881,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,270,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

