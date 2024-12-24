Themes European Luxury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FINE)

Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes European Luxury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FINE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498. The firm has a market cap of $670,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. Themes European Luxury ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Themes European Luxury ETF Company Profile

The Themes European Luxury ETF (FINE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive European Luxury index. The fund tracks an index comprised of companies in Developed Europe that offer luxury goods and services. The index selects and weights holdings towards those companies with most business exposure related to the investment theme FINE was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

