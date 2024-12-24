Themes European Luxury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FINE)

Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Themes European Luxury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FINE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498. The firm has a market cap of $670,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.75. Themes European Luxury ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.
Themes European Luxury ETF Company Profile
