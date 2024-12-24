Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Announces $0.48 Dividend

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4783 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of BOTT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32.

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

