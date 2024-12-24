Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $934,800.00, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Company Profile

The Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 75 US small-cap companies identified to have high cash flow yield. SMCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

