Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:SMCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $934,800.00, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94.
Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.