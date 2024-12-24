TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.