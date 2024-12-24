Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Declares $3.59 Dividend

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.5859 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 16.9 %

NVDS opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $153.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

