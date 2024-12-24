Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Trading Down 6.8 %

TRVN opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

