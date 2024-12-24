UMA Price Reaches $2.87 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. UMA has a total market cap of $240.67 million and $20.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,079.88 or 0.99135356 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97,193.72 or 0.98239655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 122,647,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,789,124 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

