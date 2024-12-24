UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.42 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $78.42 million and $52,455.53 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00009817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 9.6757757 USD and is down -15.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,426.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

