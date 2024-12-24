USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 33,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 84,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.