Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
In other news, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,684.26. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan bought 261,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,806.28. This trade represents a 13.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
