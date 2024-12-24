VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 34,836 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.14.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a positive return on equity of 28.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in VEON by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,739,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,754,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

