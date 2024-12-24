Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3,447 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

