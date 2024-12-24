VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 78,285 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $50.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.3598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 610,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 292,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

