Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 752.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 768.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,108.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

