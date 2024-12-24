Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 544.50 ($6.83). Approximately 449,724,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,817% from the average daily volume of 3,773,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Insiders acquired a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

