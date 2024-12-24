Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $69.87 or 0.00071717 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $204.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

