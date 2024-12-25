5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 89,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 155,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 5E Advanced Materials
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.