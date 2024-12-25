5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 89,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 155,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.