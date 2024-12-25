Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $448.87 and last traded at $447.94. Approximately 1,685,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,302,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.88.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

