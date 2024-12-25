Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

AMTX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 363,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,738. The company has a market cap of $130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 36.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 185,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 287.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

