Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. 27,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 31,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The company has a market cap of $173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

