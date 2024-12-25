Ally Financial (ALLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/15/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 905,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,119. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after buying an additional 1,563,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 584.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2,088.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 695,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

