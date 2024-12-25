Analysts Offer Predictions for Arizona Metals FY2024 Earnings

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSE:AMC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arizona Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

