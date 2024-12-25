Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hershey (HSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hershey (NYSE: HSY):

12/23/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/12/2024 – Hershey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Hershey had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $183.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $163.00 to $161.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

HSY stock opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $187.27. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $166.69 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Get The Hershey Company alerts:

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,127,000 after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,476,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after buying an additional 389,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.