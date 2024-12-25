AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.34. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 299,419 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.