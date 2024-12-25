Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Up 24.5% – Should You Buy?

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Argo Group Stock Up 24.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.40.

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

