Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.01.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
