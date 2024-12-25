Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $16.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

