Atb Cap Markets Expects Lower Earnings for Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$17.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.02.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

