Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 52,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 29,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Aurora Spine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Further Reading

