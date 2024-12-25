AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 8,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

