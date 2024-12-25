Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 1096205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.05).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.88.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Watkins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,655.63). Also, insider David Barron acquired 20,600 shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,922 ($22,467.09). 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

