BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 134,785 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $5,750,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

