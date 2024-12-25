BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 134,785 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.