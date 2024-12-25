BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 72026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

