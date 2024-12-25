BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 72026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
