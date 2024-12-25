BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 72026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.