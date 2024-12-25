Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Still a Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 6,349,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,481,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
Further Reading
