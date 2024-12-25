Brendan J. Paddick Acquires 18,011 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 18,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $110,227.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,610.16. This trade represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LILA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

