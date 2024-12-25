Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $256.50

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $257.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.40 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,172 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $982,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,780,710. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,282,012.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,012.40. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,402 shares of company stock worth $59,651,521 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Atlassian by 590.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.