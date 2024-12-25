Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $207.54

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.54.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PTC by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $181.94. PTC has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

