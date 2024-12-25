Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $46.27

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.