CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $524.45 Average PT from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $524.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $404.88 on Wednesday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $314.06 and a twelve month high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in CACI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.