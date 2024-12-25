Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$61.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$64.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.38. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$68.73. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.