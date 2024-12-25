Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,989 ($24.93) and last traded at GBX 1,838.50 ($23.05), with a volume of 665707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,887 ($23.66).

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.65.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

