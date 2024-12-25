Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.05. 529,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,912,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

