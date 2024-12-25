Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.63. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

