CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 95584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHAR Technologies

In other CHAR Technologies news, Director James Sbrolla acquired 801,139 shares of CHAR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$156,222.11. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

