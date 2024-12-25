CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.13 and last traded at C$10.15. Approximately 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile
