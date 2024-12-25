ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1317 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $412.43 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.